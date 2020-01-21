BRANCHVILLE -- Willie Craven, 67 years of age, went home to be with the Lord, Jan. 19, 2020. He loved life, and was an avid hunter. Hunting dogs were a large part of his life, often traveling great distances buying and selling them. His college years were spent playing football at Newberry College, where he played defensive tackle. While there, he received letters of interest from multiple NFL teams. After many years of coaching high school football, he took Andrew Jackson Academy in Ehrhardt to a State Championship.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the Branchville Christian Church, with Pastor Wayne Manning officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Ralph Jr. and Angie Sease in Lodge.
Willie is survived by his wife of 43 years, Paige L. Craven; one son, Dallas Craven (Sara) of Branchville; one daughter, Angie Craven Sease (Ralph Jr.) of Lodge; three grandchildren, Alivia Sease, Katie Craven, and Blake Craven; his mother, Jean Louise Craven of James Island; , two brothers, Larry Craven (Sharon), and Mike Craven (Dayle); two sisters, Barbara Svendsen (Virgil), and Joan Berry (John); and a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, William E. Craven III.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family.
Online condolences can be made at ottfh.com
