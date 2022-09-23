Willie Corley -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Willie Corley, 88, of 158 Grasshopper Road, Branchville, passed Sept. 14, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Free Gift Baptist Church, Branchville.

Burial will be in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the service on Saturday.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.