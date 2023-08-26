SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Collier, 55, of 1394 Antioch Road, Santee, will be held at 1:00pm Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Mr. Collier passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at MUSC Health-Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1:00pm-6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1394 Antioch Road, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

