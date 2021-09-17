Willie Clay "Rabbit" Johnson -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- A memorial service for Mr. Willie Clay "Rabbit" Johnson, 80, of 104 Shadowfield Court, Elloree,will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, on the exterior of Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree, with Apostle Mary Mood and Paul H. Shivers, Licentiate, officiating.

There will be no viewing.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors; however, condolences may be expressed to Roy or Rose Harrington at 336-210-5764 or 336-210-4905.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.