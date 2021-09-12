Willie Clay 'Rabbit' Johnson -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mr. Willie Clay "Rabbit" Johnson, 80, of 104 Shadowfield Court, Elloree, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Sept. 10, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors; however, condolences may be expressed to Roy or Rose Harrington at 336-210-5764 or 336-210-4905.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.