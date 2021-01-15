Willie Clay 'Dump' Johnson -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Deacon Willie Clay “Dump” Johnson, 77, of Swansea passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

The graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Emmanuel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery in Swansea.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Emmanuel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Swansea.

The family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing at the viewing and graveside service.

The family is not receiving any visitors due to COVID-19.

Family and friends may call the residence and W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.