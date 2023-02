ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service of Mr. Willie "Cattail" Green will be held at 10 a.m, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple, 1161 Amelia St.

Family viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery will happen at a later date.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.