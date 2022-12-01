 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willie Carolyn Martin Aiken -- Orangeburg

Willie Carolyn Martin Aiken

ORANGEBURG — Funeral services for Ms. Willie Carolyn Martin Aiken, 83, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Aiken passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

