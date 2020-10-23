Willie C. Washington -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Willie C. Washington, 81, of 7465 Voorhees Road, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Capernaum Baptist Church, Denmark.

Viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.

The family asks that all wear face masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.