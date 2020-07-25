Willie C. Grant -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Willie C. Grant, 78, of 479 Jamison Ave., died July 23, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandmother, Laquintus Johnson, 819 Newman St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests die to COVID-19.

