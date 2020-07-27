Willie C. Grant -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Willie C. Grant, 78, of 479 Jamison Ave., died July 23, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

