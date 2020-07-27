Willie C. Grant -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Willie C. Grant -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Willie C. Grant, 78, of 479 Jamison Ave., died July 23, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News