Willie Flood

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Willie C. Flood, 77, passed away.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Christian Community Center, Orangeburg.

The family will assemble at the home of his sister, Janie Flood, 397 Sheriff Blvd., Orangeburg.

Services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

