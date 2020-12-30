Willie Burns -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Deacon Willie Burns, 82, of Holly Hill, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Dec. 25, 2020, to be with the Lord.

His celebration of life services will be held at noon Dec. 31, 2020, at True Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Coleman is the pastor.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Grace Chapel.

Deacon Burns will be truly missed by his devoted wife, Mrs. Esther Burns; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).