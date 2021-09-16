 Skip to main content
Willie Buckman -- St. Matthews
Willie Buckman -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Willie Buckman, 69, of 24 Ridgecrest Court, St. Matthews, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Fayejolia Lewis, 179 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

