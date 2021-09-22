 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Buckman -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Willie Buckman -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Buckman will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in the Jenkins Funeral Home chapel in St. Matthews with limited attendance.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home.

Masks are required for both the viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News