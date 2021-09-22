Willie Buckman -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Buckman will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in the Jenkins Funeral Home chapel in St. Matthews with limited attendance.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home.

Masks are required for both the viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.