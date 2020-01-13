{{featured_button_text}}

SALLEY -- The funeral service for Mr. Willie "Bubba" Young, Jr. 79, of 110 Willie Road, Salley will be held at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield with Pastor Freddie Pough officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Young will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

Mr. Young passed Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 13th, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Young, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments