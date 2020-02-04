{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Willie Bruce Sr., 91, of 344 Manigo St., died Jan. 25, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

