Willie Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Willie Brown, 92, of 1742 Brentwood Drive, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family requests that you call 803-534-1965 prior to visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

