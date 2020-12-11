Willie 'Billy' Ayers McAlhaney Jr. -- Orangeburg

Billy was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Willie Ayers McAlhaney Sr. and Myrtle Jones McAlhaney. After graduating from high school, he joined the South Carolina National Guard and later the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Billy worked for The Times and Democrat delivering newspapers for more than 55 years. He previously worked with Southland Provision Company for 15 years and the M&R Livestock Station as a buyer. He also worked as a salesman with Merchant Supply Company and Sunshine Potato Chips.