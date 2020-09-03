Willie 'Bill' Liles Sweat -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Willie "Bill" Liles Sweat, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Carter Sweat.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence in Orangeburg.

Bill was born in Bennettesville to the late Willie Lewis Sweat and the late Rosalie Liles Sweat. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Bill retired from East End Motors, where he worked as a parts manager. He was a member of Northgate Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years; three daughters, Teresa Kestler (Carl) of Orangeburg, Lisa Sweat of Orangeburg and Maegen Becker of Charlotte, N.C.; stepson, Steven Curtis Shuler of Elloree; brother, George E. Sweat (Carolyn) of Goose Creek; five grandchildren, Andrew Kestler (Ashley), Amanda Kestler, Amy Kestler, Ryan Hair, Madilynn Rose Becker; four great-grandchildren, Caleb and Cody Kestler, Austin and Connor Kestler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Lexington, SC 29033.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.