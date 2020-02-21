Willie 'Bill' Felder -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Willie "Bill" Felder, 78, of 7151 Five Chop Road, passed away in Santee on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

