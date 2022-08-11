Willie B. Owens Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Willie B. Owens Sr., 83, of 2514 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George, with the Rev. Brian E. Fulmore, pastor of McBranch Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McBranch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Owens passed Aug. 6 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Willie B. Owens Sr. was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Branchville, to the late Mr. Bennie C. Owens and Mrs. Lillie Ruth Warren Owens. He became a member of McBranch Baptist Church in Branchville at an early age and served faithfully.

Willie B. graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1956. He earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture in 1960 and a Master of Education degree in 1966 from then-South Carolina State College. He earned his Ed.S from The Citadel, and did further study at Clemson University and the University of South Carolina.

Willie B. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Arminta P. Owens of the home; sons, Derrick Chase Owens, MD, of Dallas, Willie B. Owens Jr. of the home, Greg T. Nell of Atlanta; his twin brother, Sammie G. Owens of Bamberg; his sister, Ruth Owens Butts Harvey (James) of Orangeburg; granddaughters, Lauren B. Nell of Athens, Greece, and Jessica M. Nell of Atlanta; brother-in-law, Benjamin Partridge of Allendale; and a plethora of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Bennie C. Owens and Mrs. Lillie Ruth Warren Owens; sister, Mrs. Mattie E. Owens Peterman Davis; mother-in-law, Charlotte E. Montague Partridge; and father-in-law, Joseph A. Partridge.

Willie B.'s work experience was expansive and included: executive director of Voorhees College Community Development Corporation, assistant vice president for Academic Administrationirector for Professional and Continuing Studies at Claflin University, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs at Voorhees College, principal of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, director of transportation at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, teacher of agriculture at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, director of Future Farmers of America Camp in Orangeburg, director of Vocational Programs for Bamberg School District Number One, and teacher of agriculture for Richard Carroll High School.

Willie B. was devoted to public service and did what he could to make life better for individuals locally and nationally. He really enjoyed serving the citizens of Orangeburg County District #7 as their county council representative. His wife Arminta, his sons, his former students, extended family along with his constituents of District 7 gave him tremendous joy!

Two of Willie B.'s proudest accomplishments while a member of Orangeburg County Council were spearheading the building of the Whittaker Community Center and the erection of the Martin Luther King Jr. monument at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Owens Funeral Home, Branchville; and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.