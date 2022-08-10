Willie B. Owens -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Willie B. Owens, 83, of 2514 Belleville Road, former member of Orangeburg County Council #7, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

The family will receive friends at the residence. Please follow protocols.

In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts can be made to SCSU Institutional Advancement for Scholarships in memory of Willie B. Owens. Mail to SCSU Foundation, P.O. box 305, 3000 College Ave. NE, Orangeburg, SC 29117.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge is arrangements.