Willie B. Moorer Sr.
Willie B. Moorer Sr.

Willie B. Moorer Sr., 81, of Dorchester, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at St. John United Methodist Church, 1069 Sandridge Road, Dorchester.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home. 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George 843-563-4332).

