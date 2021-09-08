 Skip to main content
Willie B. Harvey -- Bethesda, Md.
Willie B. Harvey

BETHESDA, Md. -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie B. Harvey, 69, of Bethesda, Md., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester is officiating.

Mr. Harvey passed away, Thursday, Aug. 19, at Adventist Healthcare, Takoma Park, Md.

Visitation will be held noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

