Willie B. Harvey -- Bethesda, Md.

BETHESDA, Md. -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie B. Harvey, 69, of Bethesda, Md., and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester is officiating.