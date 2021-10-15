 Skip to main content
Willie B. Funchess -- Cope
Willie B. Funchess

COPE -- Ms. Willie B. Funchess, 84, of 1585 Blewer Road, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Agape House of Lexington.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Old Calvary Cemetery, Cope. The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

