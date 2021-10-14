Willie B. Bruce Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Willie B. Bruce Jr., 72, of 1070 Fairfield St., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Oct. 9 at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.