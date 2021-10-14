 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie B. Bruce Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Willie B. Bruce Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie B. Bruce Jr.

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Willie B. Bruce Jr., 72, of 1070 Fairfield St., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Oct. 9 at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News