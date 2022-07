ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Willie Arthur Haigler Sr. of 324 Upper Muller St., St. Matthews, will be held at noon Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Word Of Faith in St. Matthews.

The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m Friday, July 15, at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Masks must be worn for these services.