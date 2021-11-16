Willie Aiken Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Aiken Jr., 82, of 348 Roosevelt St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, SC, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee. Pastor Raymond Smith is officiating.

Mr. Aiken passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home.

Family will receive limited guests at the residence between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.. Also, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.