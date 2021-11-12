Willie Aiken Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mr. Willie Aiken Jr., 82, of 348 Roosevelt St., Elloree, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Family will receive limited guests at the residence between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Also, condolences may be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
