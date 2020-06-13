Willidean Young -- Columbia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Willidean Young will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews. Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be in order.

Please wear a face mask at graveside. No more than 50 people at graveside. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

