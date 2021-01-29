 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willidean Walker Byrd -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Willidean Walker Byrd -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Willidean Walker Byrd, 69, of 2658 Calhoun St., died Jan. 22, 2021, at tRMC following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News