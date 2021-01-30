Willidean Walker Byrd -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Willidean Walker Byrd, 69, of 2658 Calhoun St., died Jan. 22, 2021, at tRMC following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville.

Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com