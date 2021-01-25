Willidean Walker Byrd -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Willidean Walker Byrd, 69, of 2658 Calhoun Road, died Jan. 22, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive friends at the residence.
Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.
