 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willidean Walker Byrd -- Branchville
0 comments

Willidean Walker Byrd -- Branchville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Willidean Walker Byrd, 69, of 2658 Calhoun Road, died Jan. 22, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive friends at the residence.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News