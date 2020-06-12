Willidean Charley-Young -- Columbia

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

COLUMBIA -- Willidean Charley-Young, 82, of 4408 Clairton St., Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call at the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.