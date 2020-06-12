Willidean Charley-Young -- Columbia
0 comments

Willidean Charley-Young -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Willidean Charley-Young, 82, of 4408 Clairton St., Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call at the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Willidean Charley-Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News