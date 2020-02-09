{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- The funeral for William W. Johnson, 78, will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Bamberg (Midway). Burial will be in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the service on Monday.

Friends may call at the residence, 49 Persimmons Road, Bamberg, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

