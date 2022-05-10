William “Spencer” Edmonds -- Eutawville

Spencer was born on Nov. 28, 1950, in Orangeburg. He was the son the late Joe Walling Edmonds and the late Ethel Harrison Edmonds. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America where he earned his Eagle Scout Badge. Spencer was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and will forever be missed. Spencer was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Marion Edmonds Noone.