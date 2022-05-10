William “Spencer” Edmonds -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- William “Spencer” Edmonds, of Eutawville, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Pastor George Moore will be officiating.
Spencer was born on Nov. 28, 1950, in Orangeburg. He was the son the late Joe Walling Edmonds and the late Ethel Harrison Edmonds. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America where he earned his Eagle Scout Badge. Spencer was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and will forever be missed. Spencer was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Marion Edmonds Noone.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Janie Mount Edmonds of the home; son, Jodie Edmonds (Joan) of Eutawville; daughter, Lindsay Edmonds Jameson (David Adams) of North; a grandson, Jacob Spencer Edmonds of Branchville; step-grandchildren, Mary Catherine Sanders, Weathers Sanders; sister, Sarah Stribling and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the residence.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at 190 Knox Abbott Dr. # 301, Cayce, SC 29033.
