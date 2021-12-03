 Skip to main content
William Saylor Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. William Saylor Sr., 102, of Orangeburg and formerly of North, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving any visitors at this time.

Friends may call the funeral home.

