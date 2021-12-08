William Saylor Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mr. William Saylor Sr., 102, of Orangeburg, formerly of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church - West Cemetery, St. James Road, in North.

Mr. Saylor passed away Thursday, Dec. 2.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving any visitors at this time.

Friends may call the funeral home.