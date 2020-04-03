William S. Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Deacon William S. Brown, 82, of 843 Tulip Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with Apostle Drayton Gilyard officiating.
Deacon Brown died Saturday, March 21, at Prisma Health Baptist following a brief illness.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 3.
Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Jean Gillard, 711 Hampton St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
