William S. Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Deacon William S. Brown, 82, of 843 Tulip Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with Apostle Drayton Gilyard officiating.

Deacon Brown died Saturday, March 21, at Prisma Health Baptist following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 3.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Jean Gillard, 711 Hampton St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

