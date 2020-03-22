William S. Brown -- Orangeburg
0 comments

William S. Brown -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William S. Brown

ORANGEBURG -- William S. Brown, 82, of 843 Tulip Lane, died March 21, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist hospital in Columbia after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Jean Gilyard, 711 Hampton Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of William Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News