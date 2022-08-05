William Robert Logan -- Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Memorial services for William Robert Logan will be held at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC, 29135, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.

William was born on Oct. 2, 1980, in Columbia, and passed away on Saturday, July 30, at his home in Austin, Texas. He was the son of A.J. and Barbara Logan, and brother of Missy (Bill) Cook and favorite niece, Carly. Grandparents Bill and Inez Logan, Bob and Dot Bombard.

William's passion was working with the students and staff at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. William enjoyed music, traveling, movies and reading. Most importantly, he loved his friends, family and his sweet dog, Reuben.

Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.