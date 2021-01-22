 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Ravenell Jr. -- Holly Hill
0 comments

William Ravenell Jr. -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- William Ravenell Jr., 100, died Jan. 14, 2021, at his residence.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, with Pastor Stephen Clinton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home.

Visit our website www.eutawvillefunrealhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News