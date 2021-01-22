William Ravenell Jr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- William Ravenell Jr., 100, died Jan. 14, 2021, at his residence.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, with Pastor Stephen Clinton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
