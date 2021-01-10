William Pou 'Bill' Wise -- Orangeburg

Bill was born on Nov. 20, 1933, in St. Matthews, the son of the late Bonnie Pou Wise and the late Mattie Heckle Wise. He was a 1952 graduate of St. Matthews High School. He began his printing career at the age of 14 in 1947 when he started working at The Calhoun Times setting type after school and on Saturday. Bill sold a cow and a calf that he raised through the FFA to purchase his first printing press at the age of 19 which he set up in a smoke house in his backyard. He worked for The Times and Democrat for many years at night while he worked and built his own printing business in his backyard in St. Matthews. He moved part of his business to Orangeburg in 1982. Bill Wise Printers, Inc. was sold in 2005 after 53 years of printing, he was a true entrepreneur. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Bill was a member of Izlar Lodge OMAR Shrine Temple, York Rite, Scottish Rite earning 32 degrees. He served over 50 years in each. He also served as a State Constable. Bill's love of music was well known. He was a member of the Kinsman Quartet for 20 years. He was also a member of Hi Cotton for four years. He sang and played the guitar with the Low Country Gentleman and with the Lone Star Picking Parlor. Bill had musicians gather every Tuesday night in his “Playhouse” in his backyard for over 20 years. He was also a member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as the Men's Sunday School teacher and held many other church offices. Bill was a “giant of a man” that will be truly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.