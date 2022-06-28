William Oscar “Bud" Weathers -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- William Oscar “Bud” Weathers, 90, surrounded by his children and loved ones, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was the husband of the late Barbara Easterlin Weathers and the son of the late Oscar Lowman Weathers and Winnie Wannamaker Weathers, all of Bowman.

Services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Bowman Southern Methodist Church, Bowman, with Pastor Tony Curcio officiating.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall of the church.

Burial will follow at the at the Bowman Memorial Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Bud retired from the SC Department of Transportation as a maintenance foreman after 33 years of dedicated service. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, loved camping and especially enjoyed sharing the vegetables from his garden with family and friends. He attended many, many sporting events of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of his passions was operating a backhoe which he enjoyed doing up until the time of his death.

He is survived by his daughters, Sonya (John) Bennett of Bowman and Julie Nelson of Bowman; sons, Michael (Ann) Way of Bowman, Wesley (Lynda) Way of Florence, and Matthew (Aleisa) Way of Vance; grandchildren, Betsy (Josh) Murphy, Paul Bennett, Anne (Travis) Adams, Richard Way, Philip Way, Bryan (Sims) Weathers, Derek (Julie) Weathers, Bryan (Nathalie) Way, Brooke (Dylan) Moore, Emily Nelson, Dillon Way, and Dakota (Clare) Way; great-grandchildren, Aiden McDaniel, Landon and C J Bennett, Brantley Gibson, J P Murphy, Brody Way, Wesleigh Way, Bowen Moore, Abby, Rylee, and Harper Weathers, McCoy and Cash Weathers.

He is preceded in death by granddaughter, Abby Nelson; son-in-law, Robert M. Nelson III; brothers, John Robert Weathers and George Allen Weathers; sisters, Mary Lee Weathers Huff and Ruth Alphine Weathers Floyd.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Bowman Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217, Bowman, SC 29018.

