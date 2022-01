NORWAY -- Mr. William N. Holliday, of Norway, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Family and friends may call his wife, Mrs. Sarah Holliday at (803) 682-0643 or (803) 682-0925.

Friends may also call the funeral home.