NEESES -- William “Mr. Watchout” Hicks Jr., 21, of Neeses, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother, Harvina Pittman-Perry, of Neeses.

Visitors are asked to please wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.