William ‘Mr. Watchout’ Hicks Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- The funeral service for William “Mr. Watchout” Hicks Jr., 21, of Neeses, will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1608 Wilkinson St., Cayce. Burial will follow in the Butler Chapel AME Church cemetery, Aberdeen Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Hicks passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother, Harvina Pittman-Perry of Neeses. Please wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.