COPE — A Celebration of Life service for William Louis “Willie” Etheredge, 71, of Cope, SC, will be held at three o’clock p.m, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church with the Reverend Alan Woodward officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Willie passed away at home on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Visit our online obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.