William Lee ‘Billy’ Carter -- Vance

Born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Vance, Billy was a son of the late Elizabeth Dukes Carter and William Hamilton Carter. Billy enjoyed life growing up on the farm and spending time there. He graduated from Holly Hill High School and the University of South Carolina in Columbia, earning his bachelor's degree in education. He later earned his master's degree in education from the University of Georgia. He began teaching in the High School in St. Matthews. He then took the time to serve his country in the Army as a medic, after which he served as the principal of Bowman High School and later was on staff with the St. George school system. He retired after 30-plus years and resumed his love of farming and discovered a love of square dancing.