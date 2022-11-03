William Lee ‘Billy’ Carter -- Vance

VANCE -- William Lee "Billy" Carter, 86, of Vance, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Vance, Billy was a son of the late Elizabeth Dukes Carter and William Hamilton Carter. Billy enjoyed life growing up on the farm and spending time there. He graduated from Holly Hill High School and the University of South Carolina in Columbia, earning his bachelor's degree in education. He later earned his master's degree in education from the University of Georgia. He began teaching in the High School in St. Matthews. He then took the time to serve his country in the Army as a medic, after which he served as the principal of Bowman High School and later was on staff with the St. George school system. He retired after 30-plus years and resumed his love of farming and discovered a love of square dancing.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents;his wife, Ernestine Rhode Carter; and stepson, Danny Rhode.
Billy is survived by a brother, Walter D. Carter (Libby) of Seneca; two nieces, Sharon Stringer (Dean) of Merritt Island, Fla., and Amanda Lindsey of Seneca; his nephew, Walter D. Carter Jr. (Missy) of Jacksonville, Fla.; his stepchildren, Miles Rhode and Connie Rhode Serra (Charlie). Billy is also survived by his dearly loved step-grandchildren Heather, Teresa and Michael, as well as numerous members of his extended family.
Services were held Tuesday Nov. 1, at Gerizim United Methodist. Billy was laid to rest in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gerizim United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 523, Vance, SC 29163. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-3434).